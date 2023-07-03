Online bookings in Irish hotels down 23pc on pre-pandemic levels

The Taoiseach has said that hiking hotel prices on very popular weekends is “bad business” and gives cities and towns a “bad reputation”. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The number of hotel nights being booked online was below pre-Covid levels across the country last year, in some places by as much as 50pc.

Hotel occupancy rates were boosted last year due in significant part to block booking accommodation for refugees, but the new data indicated a big lag in tourist numbers.

Eurostat data shows that tourist nights in the eastern and midland region booked via the four main online platforms were 50pc below 2019 levels last year.

The data looked at bookings via Airbnb, Booking, Tripadvisor and Expedia.

It means the region - comprising Dublin, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow, Longford and Laois - has seen the second-highest losses in terms of online bookings in the EU since the pandemic.

It is not clear what percentage of overall Irish hotel rooms were booked via the four platforms.

Only Prague has seen steeper losses since 2019, at 53pc.

Other regions with severe losses compared with 2019 included, Berlin (-39pc), Budapest (-34pc) and Vienna (-25pc).

Ireland is not considered a country of high touristic importance for the EU.

Out of the ten regions with the highest growth rates, nine were rural regions in France, while other high-growth areas were in Poland, Germany, and Sweden.

The top 20 most popular regions in Europe are in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and Croatia. Most are in coastal areas, except for Paris and Madrid.

Overall, EU countries have recovered from the pandemic in terms of nights spent in tourism accommodation.

In 2022, total EU guest nights booked via online platforms grew by around 7pc, from 512 million in 2019 to 547 million in 2022.

Nights spent in Irish accommodation (booked via platforms) was down 23pc on pre-pandemic levels, falling from just over 6.4 million nights in 2019 to just under 5 million in 2022.

Even in the third quarter of 2022 - the most important for tourism as it covers the summer months - nights spent in Irish accommodation were down 16.8pc on the same period in 2019.

The figures come as the tourism sector in Ireland battles to keep its lower 9pc Vat rate beyond this September.

The sector is also facing allegations of price gouging, particularly in Dublin, ahead of an announced concert by pop superstar Taylor Swift in 2024.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle told the Dáil last week that there were no hotel rooms available in the capital for less than €350 on the dates of Swift’s Eras tour shows next year.

Prices in restaurants and hotels grew 1.6pc between April and May this year, the Central Statistics Office said, the most significant monthly jump in the consumer price index for May.

Year on year, prices in the sector jumped 8.6pc.

The Taoiseach said last week that hiking prices on very popular weekends was “bad business” and gives cities and towns a “bad reputation”