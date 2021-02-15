On their guard day in, day out, the security industry deserves our respect

In 2020 mankind shrank once again to become a village, all sharing the same challenge but dealing with the virus in different ways. Some cohorts have taken Covid-19 very seriously and complied with restrictions and guidelines, others chose to ignore it, still others deny it even exists whilst offering often fantastical conspiracy theories.

It has been justifiably well established and broadcast who the frontline workers and heroes of the past 10 months have been. But as a career-long member of the private security industry, I am strongly of the view that we must ensure the contribution from this key business sector is not overlooked.

We must remember to give a shout-out to the many members of the industry throughout the country who unselfishly and continuously put their own lives and health on the line so others can enjoy safety and security; whether at work, whilst shopping, attending hospitals and healthcare facilities, bustling through bus and train stations and numerous other day-to-day situations.

Men and women brave all weathers in this 24/7 industry to secure construction sites, food, technology and pharma medical production facilities, public buildings and numerous staff-vacated offices. They ensure there is a semblance of order maintained and an economic platform to relaunch from at a time when the pandemic is under control.

You will have witnessed the presence of security personnel mainly in shopping centres and supermarkets over the past 10 months.

I am informed of the relentless abuse that they have had to experience, along with shop workers and hospital staff.

They are, however, always at pains to state that it is only a minority of the public who behave like this.

The pandemic has naturally and unfortunately taken its toll on some areas of the security business such as those which provide door security in the hospitality sector and the hard-hit retail sector.

Our homes too and the safety of our families would be in peril without the existence of the alarm installation and monitoring workforce. While domestic alarm emergency call-outs were always exempted during the restrictions, the sector cannot not rely on this alone to sustain employment.

While the various Government subsidies are very welcome, they could never fully compensate for the loss of income incurred by these sole traders and small companies with few employees. Coupled with the loss of trade, operators also suffer the loss of self-esteem and pride in the work they perform.

The Cash in Transit sector kept the tills ringing all over Christmas and the ATMs were kept topped up as needed, but an emerging cashless society advanced by the pandemic will mean a more modest sector in the future.

The capacity and capability of the private security industry is boundless, with advancing technologies emerging at a pace never seen before or thought possible. There exists over-capacity in terms of the size of Ireland in almost all sectors and regrettably this is driving razor-sharp competition between companies.

This is damaging for the sustainability of businesses, it is not good for customers, it copperfastens low pay, and is driving high turnover of employees with some reports of attrition rates now as high as 30pc.

Notwithstanding this, there is a great deal of confidence in industry that pent-up demand is building while we are in the throes of Covid-19. Very substantial household savings are currently taking place and this is likely to be unleashed in mid-2021 as the pandemic abates.

Businesses will be looking to do things differently and smarter from hereon and the security industry will be well placed to give an immediate return on investment across a broad range of areas including household alarm, Smart Home and CCTV installations, etc.

As a security industry veteran of almost 50 years, I have always regarded this business to be one comprised of people first and foremost.

Security officers and managers, because of the nature and sensitivity of their job, need to be on their guard to the threat that exists day in, day out, and in some instances even after their day’s work has finished. They will always be heroes in my mind.

Padraic Cafferty is executive chairman of Northwood Technology Ltd, chairman of Datascan Document Services, past president of the Irish Security Industry Association, non-executive director of the Private Security Authority.