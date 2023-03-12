| 7.8°C Dublin

Ombudsman gets over 100 complaints about flight of financial services firms

The FSPO began tracking complaints about market exit issues in June 2022 Expand

Sean Pollock Email

The Office of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman has received more than 100 complaints relating to the exits of financial services providers from Ireland, stating it was aware customers may be experiencing issues that were “seriously impacting their lives”.

The FSPO, which helps resolve complaints against financial services and pensions providers, released the figures following questions from the Sunday Independent on exiting banks. It began tracking complaints about market exit issues in June 2022.

