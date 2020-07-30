O'Leary's pay plummets as he warns of 'painful' recovery

The pay and bonus received by Ryanair boss, Michael O'Leary last year almost halved to €958,000.

Ryanair's annual report for 2020 shows that Mr O'Leary received base pay of €500,000 and a bonus of €458,000 for his performance as he oversaw revenues increasing by 10pc to €8.4bn in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

The sharp decrease - from €1.82m in fiscal 2019 - came after Mr O'Leary signed a new five-year contract with Ryanair last year. In the contract he agreed to a 50pc cut in base pay from €1m to €500,000 per annum and a 50pc cut to his maximum annual bonus up to €500,000.

Under the deal, Mr O'Leary stands to make €99m from stock options if profits exceed €2bn for any one year or if the Ryanair share price exceeds €21 for a 28-day period before April 2024.

However, with the impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry causing Ryanair to record a loss of €185m in its most recent quarter and its share price currently at €10.95, those targets are a long way off.

Mr O'Leary has agreed to a further 50pc base pay cut to €250,000 in response to the Covid-19 crisis. His shareholding of Ryanair increased by 0.1pc to 4pc during the year and today has a value of €470m.

For Mr O'Leary's pay in the 2020 report, €2.5m appears under the heading of 'share-based compensation', but the report states that this figure relates to 'accounting charges' in relation to Mr O'Leary's share options.

In his message to shareholders on the business impact of Covid-19, Mr O'Leary said: "The Ryanair Group of airlines can only survive this crisis if we remain flexible, rigorously reduce costs, and restrain our growth for the next year or two so that we can preserve cash and minimise debt during this period of unprecedented economic turbulence."

"We have returned to flying in an environment where consumers may be reluctant to travel for some time, and even when they do, it will be subject to extensive health precautions and only then with the stimulus of lower air fares," he said.

Mr O'Leary said that in a post-pandemic environment Ryanair can "survive and thrive", but warned of "a long, slow and painful recovery, and one which will challenge the most successful business models including that of Ryanair and our 17,000 aviation professionals".

He added that he expects that air travel in Europe to be depressed for a number of years.

Ireland was Ryanair's 5th largest market by country last year - the airline increased revenues here by 12pc to €594m.

