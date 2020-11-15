O'Leary to DAA: 'Cut fees if you want our planes to come back'

Michael O'Leary has warned DAA boss Dalton Philips to cut airport charges if he wants Dublin to benefit from new Ryanair aircraft.

Ryanair has suffered more than 1,000 job losses but the airline boss insisted that "there will be a future, people will go back flying again".

The warning came in a video message for DAA staff that Philips made in his office during a meeting with O'Leary last week.

"We're all in a mess here," said O'Leary, seated next to Philips. "Covid-19 has been an unprecedented crisis," he said, adding that the Government response was "lamentable".

O'Leary predicted a vaccine would see traffic recover to up to 80pc of pre-crisis levels next summer, but only with airport fee discounts.

"We'll get people back flying but only using lower fares. We'll need lower costs from Dublin, Cork, Shannon airports if we're going to get them back to Ireland," he said.

"We've got to rebuild this industry essentially from the ground but it is going to be done on price."

"For that we need cheaper fees from the DAA for a year or two years to get our customers back moving again. Hopefully next year we'll have more aircraft and I'm hopeful we'll see the first 30 of the new aircraft deliveries from Boeing. So we will have some growth capacity there.

"The question is can we allocate some of that to Dublin and that will depend on price. That is why a lot of the cost reduction measures that Dalton has implemented within DAA are so vital to our recovery."

O'Leary said that if vaccines were available next year for those in high-risk groups then "it will be impossible for governments to lock us down next Summer".

"People have been locked up for all of this year. They don't want to go to the west of Ireland again, they want to travel abroad," he said.

Philips said a third of DAA staff will leave in the coming weeks and "there's huge stress and trauma going through the organisation". Ryanair accounted for 70pc of DAA traffic during the pandemic and DAA was "hugely grateful".

Philips asked O'Leary how he had managed his own resilience through the pandemic.

"You have to be mad to work in this business anyhow, so there's not much point in me talking about my mental health since I'm probably a lunatic anyway," said O'Leary.

"Who else would work in the airline industry? I mean if we were sensible we'd work for an airport like the DAA: government-owned, rich, lots of money and just pass on the fees to the poor aul airlines," he added.