O'Leary to DAA: 'Cut fees if you want our planes to come back'

Irish want to go abroad 'not to the west of Ireland', says Ryanair chief

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O&rsquo;Leary believes a Covid vaccine could see air traffic recover by to up to 80pc Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Michael O'Leary has warned DAA boss Dalton Philips to cut airport charges if he wants Dublin to benefit from new Ryanair aircraft.

Ryanair has suffered more than 1,000 job losses but the airline boss insisted that "there will be a future, people will go back flying again".

The warning came in a video message for DAA staff that Philips made in his office during a meeting with O'Leary last week.

