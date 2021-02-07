O'Leary keeps selling dreams as Holohan mops up the nightmare

Michael O'Leary is an exceptional aviation executive, but don't go to him for your cough. Unlike Nphet chief Tony Holohan, on whom the Ryanair boss launched a scathing attack last weekend, O'Leary does not have to stand over his pronouncements on Covid.

Neither does he have to justify to anyone but his shareholders his airline's marketing campaigns - even when public health doctors would prefer that everyone stayed at home.

O'Leary's job is to put bums on airplane seats and Dr Holohan's job is to keep people out of hospital beds. Both men have had a difficult time achieving those aims.

Success for O'Leary has the unfortunate side effect of moving huge numbers of people around a continent with invisible reservoirs of an infectious respiratory disease that can, when let run wild, cripple the world's best hospital systems. Success for Holohan is greatly hampered by mass movement and he gives advice nobody wants to hear.

O'Leary has never been short of an opinion on matters beyond aviation, helpful or otherwise. Back at the beginning of last February he told market analysts on a call that the disease would not have a long-term impact.

"We've seen even this morning some people on short-haul flights between Ireland and the UK wearing bloody face masks as if it made any difference to them," he told the analysts. "Our experience with the Sars and the avian bird flu five, six years ago was that actually it was mildly good for the short-haul business here in Europe. More people were likely to holiday in Europe rather than travel long-haul to Asia, etc, and we would think that will play out again."

Three weeks later Covid was confirmed to have indeed arrived in Ireland, presumably inside the bodies of unsuspecting aeroplane passengers. Ryanair, like everyone else, shut up shop: "We must all work together with EU governments to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our citizens and our health services," it said as the first lockdown began.

But by the end of May, Ryanair was trying to put the pandemic behind it. Spain, Greece, Portugal and Italy eased restrictions and it announced a €29.99 sale "to celebrate" as it reinstated 40pc of its July schedule.

O'Leary, now a believer in face masks, hit out at "ineffective" quarantine rules in Ireland "at a time when leading medical experts and scientists all over Europe are removing these defective restrictions on inbound visitors", he wrote in a letter to Health Minister Simon Harris. "Your department should follow this science and mandate face masks, as well as bring forward your overly conservative and unreasonably stringent lockdown restrictions to allow normal, everyday life to resume safely," he wrote.

"It is deeply regrettable that Nphet continues to mismanage the return to normality by being too cautious," said another Ryanair statement. The airline ramped up its flights to 1,000 a day across Europe, carrying 4.4 million passengers in June.

Families deserved "well-earned Mediterranean holidays after the severe challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown, home schooling, etc," said O'Leary in another statement. "It's time for Europe to go back flying again, it's time to reboot Europe's tourism industry, and Ryanair is proud to lead this initiative."

But Covid had not in fact gone away. It was not rocket science to predict what was going to happen as summer turned to autumn.

"Now that the schools have reopened, it's time for Irish businesses to return to work, but our economy cannot recover unless our people are free to travel to, and do business in the UK, Germany, Poland and other key EU trading partners, who have lower Covid rates than Ireland," said Ryanair as it launched a 48-hour million-seat sale at €5 a pop.

"Nphet has kept Ireland locked up like North Korea," it screamed in one statement. "Aviation and Irish tourism is being vandalised by Nphet's mismanagement and baseless unscientific travel advice which unfairly and unnecessarily locks Ireland up," it said in another. It later "condemned" Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's advice to Irish citizens "not to book flights home for Christmas yet".

The airline launched "a very merry seat sale" with €19.99 fares on offer over Christmas "allowing people across Europe to travel and celebrate this Christmas and New Year with their families", it said.

"Ho, Ho, Ho. Test & Go," said another last minute 'Home for Christmas' sale offering 10,000 seats for €9.99. Traffic may have been hugely down on a normal Christmas. But of the 10,000 passengers a day passing through Dublin Airport during December, 46pc of them travelled with Ryanair.

With the disease rampant right across Europe in December, it is impossible to know how many of those who flew in and out of the country over Christmas unknowingly went on to spread Covid to friends, family or casual contacts over the holiday season. But by Christmas Day it was confirmed that the highly virulent UK variant was in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ryanair's new television ad dangled a promise of better times in front of us: "Book Summer. Vaccines are coming. Vax & Go," it said as it flogged thousands of seats for €19,99. Britain's Advertising Standards Authority ruled the ad to be "irresponsible" because it could confuse consumers in what was a complex and evolving situation.

Airline executives sell dreams, doctors face up to nightmares. One year into the pandemic more than 700,000 people have died of the disease across Europe.

Michael O'Leary is, of course, free to loudly voice his opinions and to push his seat sales as hard as he can. But if you want good advice on Covid, it might be best to listen to the doctor.