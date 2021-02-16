Oireachtas Committee threatens legislation over Ulster Bank silence

Ulster Bank’s parent would be forbidden from selling its Irish assets to anyone other than AIB and Bank of Ireland, under a plan being considered by TDs and senators.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform has threatened to recommend legislation to prevent the sale of Ulster Bank's assets to a foreign buyer unless the bank and its owner, NatWest, agree to appear before it.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the committee said that Ulster Bank and NatWest have declined all invitations to date to meet to discuss the possible closure of the Irish bank, citing commercial sensitivities.

The committee reissued its invitation and warned that "no final decisions" should be made about the possible wind-down of Ulster Bank or the sale of its loan books to "so-called vulture funds" until a meeting takes place.

"In the event that there is not timely and meaningful engagement with the Committee, it is of the opinion that it will have to give serious consideration to recommending the urgent introduction of legislation to require that any sale of Ulster Bank assets is to another pillar bank or banks, notwithstanding the competition issues that might arise as a result," the statement said.

The statement was issued just days before NatWest's 2020 results announcement on Friday, when the UK bank is widely expected to disclose the results of a strategic review of Ulster Bank.

The Committee is in the process of preparing what it called "a wide-ranging report on banking matters", but it issued this interim statement in light of the impending decision.

Numerous industry and market sources expect NatWest to decide to close Ulster Bank, winding-down its business over a multi-year period and selling off its assets to private equity funds and trade buyers.

Numerous stakeholders - most prominently the Financial Services Union (FSU) - have sought to engage NatWest and Ulster Bank executives to influence the outcome, but have gained little traction.

The FSU represents the bulk of Ulster Bank's 3,000 employees in the Republic and Northern Ireland and has complained that the lack of clarity around the bank's future is unfair to workers, customers and the communities the institution serves.

The Committee called the lack of engagement with staff "particularly insensitive" and said it was concerned about competition issues should Ulster Bank withdraw from the Irish market.

The potential closure of Ulster Bank would leave a significant competitive gap in the Irish banking market, as the bank is the third-largest lender in the country and has about €20bn in deposits.

Online Editors