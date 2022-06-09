OFX to open European headquarters in Dublin

International money transfer and foreign exchange services provider OFX will establish its European base in Dublin, creating 15 jobs.

OFX, which was founded in 1998, has its headquarters in Sydney, Australia. It employs 650 staff in eight offices across the world, working with businesses who trade across borders, as well as consumers who send money overseas.

The services provider has also appointed Maeve McMahon as chief executive for the region in December as it focuses on the EU markets. Ms McMahon previously worked as customer director for Argos Financial Services and also held roles with Natwest Group and Ulster Bank.

The decision to establish an Irish operation was made by the OBX board in 2018. The Irish business will now manage the entire European portfolio following the migration of the European business from the UK entity post Central Bank authorisation

The newly created roles in the Dublin office will be spread across compliance, risk, finance, operations and sales functions. Alongside the CEO, the company has already hired a senior team of employees, including head of risk and compliance and head of finance and operations.”

OFX global chief executive Skander Malcolm said that the Irish office would form a key part of the strategy for growth in the European region.

“OFX is about helping businesses access great exchange rates and trade across borders with ease. And we want to help businesses protect themselves and manage risk in their currency transactions,” he said, adding that this becomes “even more important” in the current period of economic uncertainty.