Office owners must compete on price to fill vacant space - Hibernia CEO

Hibernia Reit&rsquo;s Kevin Nowlan

Shawn Pogatchnik Twitter Email

Office landlords will have to offer incentives such as extra rent-free months and lower rates to fill vacant units as long as Covid-19 depresses demand, according to Hibernia Reit CEO Kevin Nowlan.

He forecasts that Hibernia and other major holders of prime Dublin office space will compete more intensely on price to win new business.

"Tenants are pretty slim on the ground at the moment. That's probably going to lead to rental reduction," Mr Nowlan told the Irish Independent after Hibernia issued a trading update and held a brief, remote annual meeting.