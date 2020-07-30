Office owners must compete on price to fill vacant space - Hibernia CEO

Office landlords will have to offer incentives such as extra rent-free months and lower rates to fill vacant units as long as Covid-19 depresses demand, according to Hibernia Reit CEO Kevin Nowlan.

He forecasts that Hibernia and other major holders of prime Dublin office space will compete more intensely on price to win new business.

"Tenants are pretty slim on the ground at the moment. That's probably going to lead to rental reduction," Mr Nowlan told the Irish Independent after Hibernia issued a trading update and held a brief, remote annual meeting.

Hibernia, which owns a dozen office buildings in central Dublin, said its vacancy rate rose to 9pc by the end of June from 7pc in the previous quarter, chiefly because of the expiry of leases on 21,000 square feet of space in Marine House. Hibernia acquired those offices on the Grand Canal for €26.5m in 2016.

Mr Nowlan said Hibernia was hopeful of filling vacant space in coming months in part by offering better terms than its competitors.

"We're going to have to be more flexible and possibly offer shorter leases, more flexible leases," he said. "You may have to do more 'all in' deals like WeWork have been doing. It's all about flexibility and being dynamic as a company to get vacancy rates down."

He expects commercial property prices, both to buy and rent, to fall moderately this year because of Covid-19.

"It's inevitable that there's going to be some negative impact on the market as people compete, particularly those finishing office projects," he said.

"What you may see first is that incentives change. Historically people got six months free for every 10-year term. You might see that push out to nine months, for example. That naturally has an implication for valuation."

Hibernia's rent collections have proved robust despite Covid-19. Its trading update reported 98pc on-time rent collections for both office tenants and its approximately 300 residential tenants.

Goodbody Stockbrokers said this performance puts Hibernia "at the top of its UK and Irish peer group with an unrivalled rate of rent collection".

Mr Nowlan said it reflects the high calibre of Hibernia's tenants, led by US software firm HubSpot, which has space in three of its buildings.

"There's a reason why prime office space is valued at the level it is. It's a fairly safe investment, particularly when you get long leases from companies with strong balance sheets and lots of cash," he said. "These organisations can afford to pay you rent through a crisis."