October utility hikes push inflation to 9.5pc

Inflation, measured using the EU's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is estimated to have increased to 9.5pc in the year to October 2022, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The pace of price rises had slackened in recent months but the advent of winter heating bills at new higher prices announced over the summer and now in effect has tightened the already bruising squeeze on households.

The so called flash estimate of inflation in October is up on recent months but short of the double digit price rises now seen in much of Europe. In Germany inflation came in higher than expected on Friday at 11.6pc – a far more significant factor in driving European Central Bank interest rate hikes – which will be higher and more frequent as long as long term inflation is forecast to run at more than 2pc.

HICP inflation had been running at 8.6pc in Ireland in the 12 months to September 2022. In October energy prices are estimated to have increased by 13.6pc in the month and are up by almost by a half since October 2021.

Prices are rising across the economy but stripping out energy leaves the increase is estimated to be around 5.9pc over the past twelve months.

CSO Statistician Anthony Dawson, Statistician in the Prices Division, said the so called flash estimate published on Friday are subject to revision when the final HICP results are published next month but European Union wide figures are due to be published on Monday.