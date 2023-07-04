October budget to include €6.4bn package of spending and tax measures

Scale of one-off supports to be decided later in the year, says Finance Minister Michael McGrath

The Government is to present a €6.4bn budget package of spending and tax measures on October 10, the finance minister has confirmed.

The figure does not include any one-off measures that Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he would announce based on “the cost of living” at the time of the budget.

“We have made no decision in relation to any one-off or other temporary supports,” Mr McGrath said. “It’s too early to make those decisions. The budget is still over three months away and we will take account of the lived reality and where we are with inflation at that point in time.

“It is likely there will be some measures, but it will depend on the economic circumstances and in particular the cost of living at that point in time.”

Budget 2023 was worth a total of €11bn, including one-off measures.

Budget 2024 will include a €5.2bn spending envelope and a €1.1bn tax package that the Government says will avoid “fiscal drag” – where people are bumped up to higher tax rates due to higher wage packets.

There will also be a one-off fund of €2.5bn to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war.

A €2.25bn portion of Ireland’s windfall corporation tax receipts will be used for infrastructure projects over the 2024-26 period, which will be treated separately to the overall budget. Nearly all of it will be for new projects, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

The bulk of the windfall receipts will be put into a “counter-cyclical” public investment fund and a longer-term sovereign wealth fund, which will be tabled in the coming weeks.

‘These receipts will not continue into the future,” Mr McGrath said. “We have to use them wisely.”

Next year’s budget surplus is expected to come in at just under €12bn, the Department of Finance estimates, after €8bn last year and a forecast €10bn this year.

The Budget 2024 package amounts to a 6.1pc increase in core spending, above the State’s 5pc rule, which the Central Bank has warned could be inflationary.

Mr McGrath said the rule “has to be flexible” to make up for high inflation eating into the value of current spending and investment, and said overstepping it next year was “justified”.

“We’re conscious of living standards. We’re conscious of the investment in public services. We think that is absolutely warranted.”

He said the extra spending would have a “very modest impact” on the overall level of inflation.

Rising spending

New figures for the first half of the year show the public finances have continued to improve despite rising spending, boosted by a rising tax take and one-offs including half a billion recouped from AIB shares.

An overall Exchequer surplus of €300m was recorded for the first six months of the year but was artificially depleted by the transfer of €4bn in to the so called Rainy Day Fund in February.

On a 12-month rolling basis, the Exchequer recorded a surplus of €1.1bn, according to the Department of Finance but that figure is complicated by a number of one-offs including a boost from the sale of AIB bank shares and continued windfall levels of corporate tax being paid here. Stripping that out the State’s spending would significantly exceed its income, the numbers suggest.

So far this year tax receipts of €40.9bn have been collected, in line with expectations and ahead of the same period last year by €4bn. The higher tax take was boosted by growth in income tax, VAT and corporation tax.

However, spending is also rising.

Gross voted expenditure, the spending covered by the Budget, is running at €41.9bn so far this year is well up on last year. That is up €3.4bn on last year, a slower increase that the rise in taxes but still significant. It is not unusual for tax to be running behind voted expenditure in the first half of the year because so much annual tax is collected late in the year.

The Exchequer numbers come just ahead of the formal Summer Economic Statement shich is due to be presented by Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe this afternoon.

It will set out the broad terms for next year’s Budget and is now heavily tipped to include a further significant hike in public spending in 2024 despite warnings from the Central Bank and the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, the State’s spending watchdog.

It is understood the numbers the Summer Economic Statement will set out plans to increase core spending by €5.25bn and reduce taxes by €1.15bn next year.