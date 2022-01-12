Octium completes acquisition of Credit Suisse Life & Pensions

International insurance group Octium has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse Life & Pensions, a subsidiary company of Credit Suisse.

This deal, along with Octium’s previous acquisition of UBS’s insurance business, confirms its position as “one of the leading” cross border providers of private pension and life insurance business in Europe, the company said in a statement.

It added that the acquisition is “highly complementary to the existing business from a client, product and distribution perspective, while at the same time being strategic for future development plans.”

Octium now has over €10bn in life insurance assets and an increasing presence in Europe with offices in Dublin, Luxembourg, Vaduz, Zurich and Milan, and a team of over 75 employees.

With the solvency ratio of both its insurance carriers exceeding 170pc (as at the end of September last year), the company is highly capitalised.

“This new acquisition represents the next stage in the implementation of our long-term strategy to become a leader in the PPLI [private pension and life insurance] international market”, Jean-Francois Willems, Octium group chairman, said.

“It not only strengthens our presence in key markets but most importantly gives us an access to new strategic ones, as well as to a team of very experienced professionals that will be crucial to our success going forward.”

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Octium operates the insurance companies Octium Life in Dublin and Octium Assurance in Vaduz and Milan, as well as the insurance intermediary Octium International Insurance Agent in Vaduz and Zurich.