O'Connor wants early Mainstream IPO

Eddie O'Connor believes Mainstream Renewable Power will be ready for a stock market flotation within one to two years.

Norwegian green-tech investor Aker Horizons agreed a €1bn deal last week to take control of the Dublin-based business, valuing O'Connor's own stake at up to €550m.

Aker has committed to floating the business within three years, O'Connor told the Sunday Independent.

"I myself would prefer to do it in a year to two years, because we'll be able to demonstrate that we have regular cash flows by then from our projects in Chile," said the former Bord na Mona CEO, who will remain as chairman at Mainstream.

But, apart from the long sought-after IPO, 73-year-old O'Connor plans to fulfil other ambitions too.

Ever since leaving Bord na Mona and setting up Airtricity in 1997 he has single-mindedly focused on building renewable energy and a European offshore supergrid to connect it.

The sale to Aker of 50pc of his grid-development firm Supernode as part of the deal is the next step in that plan. But now, with the Mainstream sale agreed, he finally plans to also indulge a different passion: winemaking.

"I have to buy my vineyard. I have promised myself that for a long time, but I never had the loot to do it. But now I have," he said.

Bordeaux is top of his wishlist for reasons that stem as much from the boardroom as the dining room.

"There's great liquidity about the stuff down there. Most wineries in the world, you have to pay people to drink your wine. But with Bordeaux the branding is superior. So that's what I want to do."

The €1bn agreement to sell 75pc of Mainstream to the Norwegian firm values O'Connor's 55pc stake at up to €550m.

Mainstream's 580 retail investors now have the chance to cash in or, like O'Connor, to reinvest some of their money in a business that its founder insists is only getting started.

It is destined to become a "supermajor" as the world swaps hydrocarbons for renewables, he said.

The Aker deal, the next step in O'Connor's ambition to see Mainstream become a major player in the energy sector, was a long time in the making.

"What the public sees is the stuff coming out of the end of the pipe. But it's a very long pipe."

Back in November 2019 O'Connor had recruited global advisory firm Rothschild to look at Mainstream's options for bringing in an equity partner for the cash-hungry business.

"This deal has been cooking for a good while," he said. "Some of the jokers we met over the last five years wanted a 21pc return on capital, which isn't available anywhere in the world, except for distressed assets. And we were never distressed."

But, without a partnership with a bigger entity, Mainstream was stuck in a cycle of having to sell the lucrative energy assets it developed in order to get the cash to build more.

"We're building 1,400 megawatts in Chile. If we didn't have a cash-rich partner with access to cheap sources of funds we'd have to sell all these projects in Chile to recycle the money so we could do further development.

"So it was a never-ending cycle and we'd never be able to float the company. I've been trying to float the company now for a long time, because you need access to the capital markets," he added.

O'Connor describes the deal with Aker as "a match made in Heaven". Mainstream brings development skills learned as far afield as the Atacama Desert, the Northern Cape and the Mekong Delta while Aker "has the access to cash that we don't have".

This opens up the potential for Mainstream to greatly expand its development ambitions. "I'm holding on to as much of the company as I can. We're only starting this journey. You've seen nothing yet in terms of what's possible here. We are going to be a super major. Right now we have all the building blocks in place," he said.

The signing, within hours of his inauguration, by new US president Joe Biden of an executive order to return America to the Paris climate agreement is immensely important to that ambition and the continued growth of the renewable industry, said O'Connor.

"We were in America with Airtricity and we made a billion dollars back then. And despite Trump and his craziness, the biggest amount of [energy production] plant that was installed in America in that time was wind and solar."

But, he said, it was still "incredibly important" that Biden was bringing the US back into the Paris fold. "Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and Australia took their indicative lead from the US and had held back on their desire to go green. Now, they don't have any excuse," he said.

As part of the deal, Aker is to buy 50pc of Supernode, the advanced power grid developer that O'Connor and Mainstream founded three years ago. As with Mainstream, he will remain chairman but sees his role as more hands on with Supernode. The company will be in a position to bring some projects to a financial close by about 2025, which will allow it to start demonstrating the new grid, he said.

"Ere I depart this planet I will certainly be developing Supernode. It is the key to unlocking the complete decarbonisation of Europe. So the appetite is there for Supernode."

There is no great requirement for him to be as hands on as Mainstream chairman any longer.

"At Mainstream I had to demonstrate that you could take wind and solar to the rest of the world, which I did and we don't need to do that anymore. We have a great CEO in Mary Quaney there. So Eddie's particular bunch of talents, if they exist, will not be needed. But they are needed at Supernode because we have got to make that happen."

As to what those talents are, O'Connor said that "everything begins with a powerful vision and a good story. The rhetoric has to be excellent. And then you have to back that up with management - planning, controlling, organising, leading and, of course, learning."

O'Connor's desire to keep working and pushing to build the supergrid that he has been talking about for almost three decades is something he inherited from his father, he said.

"I remember when he died he was 80, but we really didn't expect it. The day he died, I was sitting in the house, kind of in a state of shock when the phone rang. It was the ESRI, where he'd worked as assistant director until he was 65. They were wondering about the three research papers he had promised to submit to them that day. They were as shocked as I was."

"He loved the old western movies and he always said 'They'll carry me out with my boots on'. Whereas I'm not going to hopefully be quite so dramatic - but I have no plans to become the world's best-worst golfer."

Building Mainstream was "a white-knuckle ride", said O'Connor. "But, you know, most of the time, I never saw it like that. You couldn't do this if you were so stressed out that you weren't able to think straight. You really just have to take it as it comes. We've had some pretty ropey times in Mainstream, but some fantastic ups too."

The company now employs 320 people and O'Connor said he expects that could double over the next two years.

Whether new Mainstream projects or O'Connor's predicted jobs boost comes to Ireland or goes elsewhere under the new Norwegian owners will depend on the attitude of the Irish government to wind energy, of which O'Connor remains critical.

"If the government wants us, we can do it. We're Irish people, we have a civic spirit. But we are also business people. You know, the Norwegians have shown incredible appetite for what we're about now. And Ireland hasn't, actually. We have this great resource but we're a very conservative place. And if we maintain this conservatism, a lot of that development won't happen here," he added.