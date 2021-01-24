| 1.3°C Dublin

O'Connor wants early Mainstream IPO

Eddie O'Connor said the Mainstream deal had 'been cooking for a good while'

Eddie O&rsquo;Connor said the Mainstream deal had &lsquo;been cooking for a good while&rsquo;

Fearghal O'Connor

Eddie O'Connor believes Mainstream Renewable Power will be ready for a stock market flotation within one to two years.

Norwegian green-tech investor Aker Horizons agreed a €1bn deal last week to take control of the Dublin-based business, valuing O'Connor's own stake at up to €550m.

Aker has committed to floating the business within three years, O'Connor told the Sunday Independent.

