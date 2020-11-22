| 5.2°C Dublin

O'Brien's Beacon Hospital applies to develop healthcare clinic in Limerick

 

The Beacon Hospital Sandyford Expand

Denis O'Brien's Beacon Hospital Sandyford has applied for planning permission to develop a new day clinic for medical consultant services, diagnostics and day surgery procedures in Limerick.

The site is located at an office development on Barrington Street. The planning application for change of use seeks to change the basement and ground floor of the office to a healthcare facility.

The application was made in late October and a decision is due on December 23.

