O'Brien's Beacon Hospital applies to develop healthcare clinic in Limerick

Denis O'Brien's Beacon Hospital Sandyford has applied for planning permission to develop a new day clinic for medical consultant services, diagnostics and day surgery procedures in Limerick.

The site is located at an office development on Barrington Street. The planning application for change of use seeks to change the basement and ground floor of the office to a healthcare facility.

The application was made in late October and a decision is due on December 23.

Drawings of the plans submitted to Limerick City and County Council show plans to develop several consultation rooms, a radiology reporting room, a CT scan room, and ultrasound and X-ray rooms at the basement level. On the ground floor, the drawings show plans for additional consultation rooms, including cardiology consulting rooms. Beacon Hospital does not own the building in which it is seeking to make the alterations. A company called SEMJA, which listed The Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick as its address, owns the property and submitted its consent for the proposed development. The Beacon Hospital, which is located in Sandyford, is the largest private hospital in Dublin. It has satellite clinics in Dublin city, Drogheda, Co Louth, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Wexford. Since being opened in 2006, the facility in Sandyford has grown its employee headcount from 140 to 1,400 people. Accounts filed by Beacon Medical Group Sandyford Ltd showed it had an operating profit last year of €7.2m. The Beacon Medical Group said it is consistently growing and looking for new ways to bring its healthcare to more people in Ireland, however, it had no expansion plans to announce at this time.