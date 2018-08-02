The Liver Register total dropped 1pc in July 2018, decreasing by 2,200 to 217,700 on a monthly basis.

Number of people signing on Live Register at lowest level in ten years

It means that the number of those signing on last month is the lowest recorded in ten years, since June 2008.

On an annual basis, people signing on the Live Register in July 2018 dropped by 39,940, down 14.6pc.

The number of men claiming decreased by 25,261 (down 16.7pc) to 126,252 in the year to July 2018, while the number of women signing on dropped by 14,679 (down 11.9pc) to 108,193.

In the year to July 2017, a decrease of 28,901 (down 16pc) to 151,513 for men was recorded, while female claimants dropped by 15,709 (down 11.3pc) to 122,872.

Not designed to measure unemployment, the Live Register includes part-time workers, seasonal and casual workers entitled to Jobseeker’s Benefit (JB) or Jobseeker’s Allowance (JA).

