Number of people in employment jumps 10pc – CSO

The number of people employed in Ireland increased by 10pc to 2.5 million at the end of last year, as the economy began to re-open.

Employment increased in most sectors in the final three months of 2021, with the largest rise occurring in the Accommodation & Food Service sector, which was up almost 30pc or by 37,100 people.

A total of 2,506,000 people were employed in Ireland at the end of last year, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

With work absenteeism declining by 14.7pc to 252,100, this resulted in a 9.6pc rise in the number of hours worked per week. This translates to an extra 6.8 million hours being worked.

Compared to the end of 2019, there was an increase of 6.3pc in the number of persons in employment last year.

There has been a 30pc increase in the number of people employed in the IT and Communication sector compared to the end of 2019.

The professional, scientific and technical sector has seen a 22.8pc increase in employment in the final quarter of 2021 compared to 2019.

However, some sectors have yet to recover fully from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the administrative and support service sector, where the numbers employed at the end of 2021 were down 14.6pc compared to the end of 2019.

Employment in the accommodation and food service sector is down 9.7pc compared to the final quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, there were 127,400 workers classified as unemployed in the final three months of last year with an associated unemployment rate of 4.9pc for those aged 15-74 years, according to the CSO figures.

The unemployment rate for males was 4.9pc in quarter four 2021, down from 6.1pc a year earlier. The corresponding rates for females were 4.8pc down from 5.7pc at the end of 2020.

The rate of unemployment was high at 14.8pc for those aged 15-19 years, down from 20pc a year earlier.

The unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 years is known as the Youth Unemployment Rate and it stood at 10.2pc in quarter four 2021, down from 14.2pc in the corresponding period in 2020.



