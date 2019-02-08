The number of new private cars sold fell almost 14pc year-on-year in January.

The number of new private cars sold fell almost 14pc year-on-year in January.

Number of new private cars sold fell almost 14pc year-on-year in January

New CSO figures show 3,534 fewer cars were licensed compared to the same month last year, with January a crucial time for sellers of new cars.

The drop chimes with industry warnings about an influx of used imports from the UK, given the weakness of sterling.

The number of used private cars licensed in the month rose 1.3pc year-on-year.

Hyundai was the most popular make of new private car licensed followed by Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen and Nissan.

Together those five brands accounted for 51.9pc of all new private cars licensed in January 2019.

Online Editors