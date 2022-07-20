Nua Healthcare to create 470 jobs across Ireland

Nua Healthcare has unveiled plans to create 470 new roles nationwide.

The private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland has already employed 300 people since March.

The new roles will be located in the company’s existing sites in 22 Irish counties, with Nua Healthcare planning to open further locations in seven counties.

According to Nua Healthcare, the new jobs include roles for general and psychiatric nursing, psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioural and occupational therapists, assistant support workers and social care workers.

The expansion comes as Nua Healthcare notes ongoing growth and need for its services nationally. The company, which was founded in 2004, currently employs more than 2,000 people across Ireland.

Some support roles will be open to those without previous healthcare experience. Nua Healthcare has also introduced the opportunity for new starters to retrain for a healthcare role through a training programme to meet growing demand.

““The range of new healthcare jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and the care support roles in particular open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before,” chief operating officer Shane Kenny said.

“We provide residential, supported living, day and community outreach services to both children and adults with a range of complex support requirements which requires great patience and empathy,” he added.