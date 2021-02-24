NTR buys solar and battery storage projects in Wexford

Irish renewable energy company NTR has purchased a 54megawatt portfolio of solar and battery storage projects in county Wexford from renewable energy developer RES.

The total costs for the projects amounts to around €29m.

The portfolio is made up of two battery storage projects adding 25MW of storage capacity to the Irish grid network, along with 29MW of solar Photovoltaic (PV).

Two of the solar projects were awarded 16-year CFD tariffs in the inaugural Irish renewable energy support scheme (RESS) auction and the battery storage projects will apply to provide grid services through the Irish DS3 grid services scheme.

The portfolio of projects will enter operations next year.

Manus O‘Donnell, chief investment officer at NTR, said the mix of solar and battery storage brings “much-needed diversity of renewables technology onto the Irish grid, particularly for lower wind days.”

“Co-location of solar and battery projects can be particularly effective, as they can share grid connections and obtain economies of scale. In the future, they should be able to take further advantage of storing excess power produced on site and we expect to see more co-location of solar and battery storage throughout Europe,” Mr O’Donnell added.

The projects were acquired by the NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund II, a wind, solar and energy storage fund that operates across a number of European markets.

RES, which has already built over 20 battery storage projects across Ireland, UK and the United States, will build the battery projects for NTR.

Once operational, RES will provide asset management and operation and maintenance services.

This latest acquisition brings the renewable energy assets under management by NTR on behalf of its current two funds to over 600MW of wind, solar and battery storage projects located throughout Ireland, France, Sweden, Finland and the UK.

