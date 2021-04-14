NTMA set to reach half of 2021 deficit funding target tomorrow

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) could raise €2bn-€3bn on behalf of the State in a syndicated bond issue as early as tomorrow, meeting half its 2021 fundraising target less than a third of the way through the year.

The agency issued a statement today announcing the issuance of 20-year benchmark bond to be launched "in the near future", subject to market conditions.

Typically such notices signify a transaction the following day, although sometimes it can take 48 hours for the deal to take place.

Market sources said the NTMA was likely to raise between €2bn and €3bn.

The agency, which is responsible for raising market financing to help fund Government spending, has already raised €7bn this year on the way to a planned €16bn-€20bn of issuance. The State borrowed €24bn last year.

The successful completion of the transaction notified today would mean the State had comfortably raised at least half of its funding needs for 2020.

According to the most recent NTMA investor presentation, the Irish Government has made Covid-related spending commitments of €38.5bn for 2020 and 2021, leading to a substantial budget deficit.

The NTMA opened the year with a successful €5.5bn syndicated deal at a negative yield of -0.27pc. That means investors are effectively paying the Irish taxpayer to hold Irish debt.

Sovereign bond prices have been supported by extensive buying in the secondary market by the European Central Bank, which purchased more than €2bn of Irish debt in February and March.

The ECB's intervention is designed to keep the cost of funding for governments low, allowing them to run large deficits to support fiscal stimulus to mitigate the economic shock of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is briefing Cabinet colleagues today on the scope of the deficit, which is expected to rise to €46bn by the end of 2022. That shortfall will have to be funded largely through market fundraising as tax receipts have fallen in the last year, leading to a 2020 deficit of €18.5bn.

Most commentators, as well as the Department of Finance and the Central Bank, expect Ireland to experience a strong economic recovery once the vaccination roll-out permits a return to normal commercial activity.

The NTMA has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and Nomura as joint lead managers for the issuance.

