NTMA reaches fundraising target with €1bn amid inflation worries

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has successfully raised €1bn in an auction of benchmark Irish government bonds today against a backdrop of increasing worries about inflation and impending rate rises.

The two bonds, maturing in 2027 and 2031, were sold at yields below the average for Irish debt auctions in recent years, with the shorter-dated bond coming in at a negative yield.

Demand for the bonds was roughly in line with other NTMA auctions this year, with about twice as many bids as the amount sold.

The NTMA has now raised €18.5bn in 2021 to fund the Government’s increased spending on Covid-19 measures, putting it inside its target range of €18bn to €20bn for the year.

Ireland has managed to borrow enormous sums at extremely low prices on the bond markets since the pandemic began last year, due in part to low benchmark rates and European Central Bank (ECB) purchases in the secondary market.

But the dynamics that have kept yields exceptionally low for many years could be changing as the global economic recovery spurs high inflation, creating pressure on central banks to pare back support measures and raise rates.

Yesterday US inflation figures for October came in above expectations at 6.2pc. Eurostat has pencilled in a 5.1pc inflation figure for Ireland for last month, above the European average.

While the inflation is due partly to supply chain and labour market disruption, some policy makers and commentators believe central banks should start planning to increase interest rates, which would make borrowing more expensive for highly indebted countries like Ireland.

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf told the Irish Independent last week that he favoured rate rises sooner rather than later.

Former central bank governor Philip Lane, who now sits on the ECB executive board, believes the current bout of inflation is temporary and has said the ECB will keep rates at record lows next year.