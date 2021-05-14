NTMA raises €1.5bn in bonds auction as yields creep higher

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) successfully raised €1.5bn in an auction of benchmark Irish Government bonds yesterday as inflation turned positive for the first time this year.

The three bonds, maturing in 2031, 2033 and 2050, were all sold with a positive yield, meaning the State will be paying the funding back with interest.

The longest dated bond broke the 1pc barrier, indicating that investors believe interest rates will gradually climb above the “zero bound”, where they have been pinned for much of the last year.

“Funding costs for the state remain exceptionally low, but yields were higher on the bonds sold at auction [yesterday] relative to the auction carried out in March,” said Dermot O’Leary, chief economist with Goodbody.

“This is a reflection of the rise in bond yields seen globally in recent weeks as inflation concerns have risen. This is a reminder that the exceptionally low interest rates are a temporary phenomenon and not something that can be relied upon in the medium-term to finance very large fiscal deficits.”

Read More

As recently as January, institutions were clamouring to buy Irish debt at negative yields, meaning they were willing to lose money to hold the bonds. That month the NTMA held a massively oversubscribed €5.5bn auction of Government bonds at a yield of 0.27pc.

The change in long-term rate expectations in the intervening two months is a sign that the market is expecting positive economic growth, an increase in inflation or both.

While the higher yield means a greater cost of borrowing for the Irish state, a rising yield curve can be read as a sign of growing confidence that the global economy is returning to normal and that fiscal and monetary stimulus is having the desired effect.

However, this week’s sell-off of stocks and bonds in global markets suggests that such success could come at a price.

On Wednesday US inflation figures for April came in higher than expected, spooking investors who fear the Federal Reserve may have to increase interest rates sooner than hoped, which could choke off recovery – or at least take the heat out of the stock market.

Ireland’s consumer price index turned positive for the first time this year in April, showing a 1.1pc annual rise in prices, according to data from the the Central Statistics Office.

This figure was in comparison to April 2020 at the beginning of the Covid shock. April prices were 0.7pc higher than March, however.

The NTMA has now raised €12bn of its target of between €16bn and €20bn to fund the Government’s increased spending on Covid-19, which has caused the budget deficit to balloon in the last two years.

“Despite the challenging backdrop, with bond markets still digesting yesterday’s very strong US inflation print, demand was reasonable, aided by a concession to peers in the run-up to the auction close,” said Ryan McGrath, head of fixed income strategy and sales at Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, a primary dealer in Irish government bonds.

“Given the better than anticipated domestic Covid exit timelines, the final landing point for funding is likely to be at the mid to lower end of the stated range.”