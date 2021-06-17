NTMA launching search to replace CEO Conor O’Kelly next year 

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is launching a search to replace CEO Conor O’Kelly, who’s term ends in the middle of next year, the Irish Independent has learned.

The job, previously held by John Corrigan and Michael Somers is among the most prestigious and well paid in the public sector. Conor O’Kelly’s pay package of €571,000 in 2019 included a salary of €480,000 plus pension benefits, according to the NTMA annual report.

A memo to NTMA staff seen by the Irish Independent says the NTMA Board has started a process to replace Mr O’Kelly as CEO ahead of his current term ending in mid 2022.

The job will be advertised nationally and internationally.

Conor O’Kelly was appointed CEO at the start of 2015 when he joined from the private sector. he had been Deputy Chairman of private bank Investec Ireland and before that was CEO of NCB Stockbrokers, which was bought by Investec. .

He had spent 11 years with Barclays Capital in London, Tokyo and New York. At the NTMA he’s overseen a range of state interests including management of the national debt in the period when borrowing costs have fallen to all time lows – with the agency borrowing short term money at a negative interest rate or loss to the lenders on Thursday.

The NTMA is also responsible for managing the state’s stakes in bailed out banks. O’Kelly has urged the government to sell those stakes on a number of occasions in order to shore up the public finances but with limited success. As the economy boomed and the government moved towards an annual surplus before the Covid pandemic O’Kelly had warned that a recession of some kind was inevitable and that the public finances needed to be strong to cope with any such hit.

Recruitment to the NTMA has traditionally been from both the private sector and the public sector, with the staff at the agency tending to commend pay closer to the private banking sector than to other state bodies.