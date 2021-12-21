NTMA insider Frank O’Connor to replace O’Kelly as CEO

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has named Frank O’Connor (53) as its new Chief Executive.

The appointment is for a five-year term and will take effect on 1 July, when the outgoing Chief Executive, Conor O’Kelly, steps down from the position.

The job, previously held by John Corrigan and Michael Somers is among the most prestigious and well paid in the public sector. Conor O’Kelly’s pay package of €571,000 in 2019 included a salary of €480,000 plus pension benefits, according to the NTMA annual report.

Frank O’Connor was selected following a publicly advertised recruitment process that involved both internal and external candidates. He is currently Director of Funding and Debt Management at the NTMA – responsible for areas including funding the national debt and managing the massive Apple tax escrow account.

Before joining the NTMA in 2010, he held senior roles at AIB and its former Polish subsidiary Bank Zachodni WBK.

NTMA Chairperson Maeve Carton said Mr O’Connor has deep knowledge of the agency and its wide range of specialist mandates to manage assets and liabilities on behalf of the State.

“As Director of Funding and Debt Management and a member of the Agency’s Executive Management Team, Frank has played a prominent role in the development of the NTMA over the past 11 years. His responsibilities included supporting Ireland’s return to Bond markets, extensive engagement with Ireland’s overseas investor base and global rating agencies, as well as managing and oversight of the €14bn Ireland/Apple Escrow Fund.”

Mr O’Connor is a graduate of Dublin City University (MSc in Investment & Treasury) and Trinity College Dublin (BSc Mgmt) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a graduate of the Institute of Bankers in Ireland (MIB Grad).