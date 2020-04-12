The National Transport Authority has confirmed it is not seeking any new sponsor for the public bike rental scheme in the country's three main regional cities following the end of a five-year deal with Coca Cola.

The NTA said it was not seeking to put sponsorship of the schemes in Cork, Limerick and Galway out to tender but instead would take over their full running costs.

However, it denied there was any link between the decision and a large decrease in numbers renting bikes in the three cities last year.

Figures published by the NTA show a combined fall in trips across the three schemes of 14pc to just over 338,000 in 2019. When the public bike rental schemes were first introduced in the regional cities it was estimated that they would result in an additional 700,000 cycling trips being taken annually.

The €3m sponsorship of the regional bike rental scheme by Coca Cola Zero, which began in 2014, ended late last year.

The NTA said it was not seeking further sponsorship and would be using the scheme in future to promote its "Transport for Ireland" brand.

Around €4m was originally spent on capital investment for the schemes in Cork, Limerick and Galway which have a combined annual running cost of around €1.1m. The decline in usage in 2019 was most pronounced in Galway where the number of bike rentals fell 30pc - down over 11,800 journeys to 27,190 last year and just 12 months after it had experienced record growth levels.

A NTA spokesperson attributed the decline in the number of journeys made on the bike rental schemes in regional cities to changes in bus services and timetables.

Irish Independent