Now we're trucking: BMG launches biogas-powered fleet of delivery vehicles

Wholesale and retail group BWG Foods has launched a fleet of biogas-powered vehicles as part of the implementation of its ambitious sustainability strategy.

Owners and operators of the Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL brands, BMG has launched an initial fleet of two HGVs fuelled with biogas in place of traditional diesel fuel, with ambitions to further increase the use of biogas as part of their increasingly environmentally-friendly fuel mix. The vehicles will deliver a 90pc reduction in transport-related carbon emissions.

Each of the 26-tonne trucks - with electric fridge units - cost in the region of €180,000. The launch follows a partnership between BWG and two Irish startups - VisionGreen and Generation Green.

The most efficient transport vehicles across the sector, the HGVs are also the quietest, meaning less noise pollution in towns and city centres.

BWG will also contribute food waste from their 240,000 sq ft distribution centre at Kilcarbery to the biogas production site at Nurney, County Kildare, making this a circular solution.

"We at BWG are very passionate about finding new solutions that can reduce our environmental impact," said Joanne Mellon, logistics director at BWG Foods. "It is critically important that we invest in new technologies that allow us to pioneer less carbon intensive methods of delivery."

Irish Independent