‘Not the time’ for giveaway budgets, Central Bank chief warns

Gabriel Makhlouf said the Government should consider tax cuts to take some of the heat out of the economy and should be “very careful” not to fuel inflation

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has warned the Government to be "very careful" in balancing spending and taxes in the coming years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Government will have to be “very careful” to make sure the budget does not overheat the economy, the Central Bank governor has advised.

Gabriel Makhlouf said ministers should consider tax hikes to cool demand and to help pay for investments in housing, climate infrastructure and pensions, given that higher prices have already eaten into the real value of spending under the National Development Plan.

“With the economy being at full employment and at risk of overheating, now is not the time for the overall stance of fiscal policy to further stimulate demand,” Mr Makhlouf said in his letter, which is part of the annual budget-making process.

“Choices should be made to protect against overheating dynamics and ensure excessively high inflation does not become embedded, to the detriment of households and businesses.”

Mr Makhlouf wrote the letter on the back of Central Bank analysis showing higher wages and a pick-up in consumer spending will push up domestic growth and underlying inflation this year.

The message of caution comes three months out from Budget Day and could scotch Fine Gael plans for lower taxes on middle income earners, a call that has divided the coalition.

The Central Bank this week revised up its forecast for domestic growth to 3.7pc in 2023, with inflation expected to cool to 5.3pc from almost 8pc last year.

But underlying inflation - minus volatile food and energy prices - is set to continue rising this year, and will outstrip headline inflation by 2025, mainly due to rising wages, the bank predicts.

A similar trend in Ireland’s 20 eurozone neighbours means governments across the region must do more to make sure they don’t price themselves out of favour.

The European Central Bank warned last week that it would be forced to further raise rates if rising wages or giveaway budgets push up inflation any further. The ECB has already hiked rates by 4pc since last July.

“With monetary policy taking the necessary action to restore price stability in the euro area, it would be counter-productive for domestic fiscal policy to stimulate demand,” Mr Makhlouf wrote.

“If overheating pressures become pronounced, this could result in a period of higher and more prolonged inflation in Ireland than currently expected, ultimately damaging the competitiveness of the Irish economy and potentially undermining its ability to deliver sustainable growth in living standards.”

Ireland is already Europe’s most expensive place to live, Eurostat said this week, with prices for a selection of consumer goods and services (not including housing) 46pc above the EU average last year.

Irish housing costs were running at almost double the EU average in 2021.

Mr Makhlouf said the Government should not increase net spending more than its 5pc limit – a rule it suspended during the pandemic – and consider spending less in future.

“If the risks of overheating become more pronounced this year and next, it may be appropriate to adopt a tighter fiscal stance by the middle of the decade.

“Choices on specific priorities for tax rates and base, reliefs, and all current and capital spending should be considered within this overall bound.”