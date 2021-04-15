Norwegian insurance group builds large stake in FBD

Norwegian insurance group Protector Forsikring has become one of the largest shareholders in FBD after building a 6.2pc stake in the company.

The move by the Scandinavian group comes just weeks after it told investors it’s plotting further expansion beyond its existing markets, which include the UK.

A spokesman for Protector Forsikring declined to comment on the acquisition of the FBD stake or what the Norwegian firm's intentions are in relation to the listed Irish insurer.

The transaction will inevitably raise questions about whether Protector intends to acquire FBD, which suffered a major loss in value during the pandemic as it fought with customers over whether to pay claims for business interruption insurance.

The transaction came as several major shareholders in FBD sold down their stakes in the troubled insurer after becoming frustrated with the company's failure to pay regular dividends, the Irish Independent understands.

Market sources said a significant volume of FBD shares changed hands earlier in the week as institutional investors who had owned the stock for income reduced their positions.

It is understood that the shareholders had run out of patience waiting for the resumption of normal dividends from FBD.

M&G took its position from 7.4pc of the company to 6.96pc in the first quarter, according to FBD stockmarket filings. Fidelity, however, substantially cut its holding from 5.2pc to below 3pc, the level requiring notification to the stockmarket.

Oslo-based Protector Forsikring had no notifiable interest in FBD prior to acquiring its stake in the Irish insurance firm on Tuesday. Protector bought enough shares in FBD to cross the 6pc notification threshold on Tuesday, according to filings with Euronext.

FBD suspended it's 2019 dividend last year amid uncertainty over the impact of Covid-19 on the company's financial prospects. Dividends were also held back for 2020 after the board prioritised capital preservation over cash distributions.

The company has spent most of the last year embroiled in a battle with its pub policy customers over the payment of claims for business interruption due to the pandemic.

FBD suffered a major financial blow when the Commercial Court ruled in February that the company had wrongly denied the claims. The company said the ruling would cost a net €65m, far higher than the company's original €30m estimate last summer.

Protector was founded in 2004 and listed on the Oslo stock exchange in 2007. It's main markets are the Nordic countries and the UK.

It has a market capitalisation of about €800m and made a profit of NOK981.6m (€98m) last year.

FBD has a market capitalisation of €346m.

Distribution of all the Norwegian company’s insurance products is conducted brokers in the Nordic countries and the UK, where it has a presence in Manchester and London. It told investors last month that the UK is expected to be the company’s biggest geographical area in 2022.

The insurer noted in its recent annual report that it’s eyeing further growth outside Norway.

“The company expects that significant parts of future growth will stem from outside of Norway,” it told shareholders. “The company’s entrance in the these markets follows the same business model as in Norway and is well accepted by the insurance brokers.

Protector suffered significant losses in 2019 related to the Grenfell Tower fire in London. The company was the insurance provider for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. It lost an arbitration case in a dispute with its reinsurer, Munich Re, leaving it with a significant unexpected quarterly loss.

Online Editors