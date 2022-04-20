Nordic Aviation Capital to exit US bankruptcy process in May after restructuring

A US court has approved Limerick-based Nordic Aviation Capital’s restructuring plan, which the firm hopes will allow it to exit bankruptcy proceedings in May.

The US bankruptcy court for state of Virginia confirmed a plan on Tuesday that will reduce Nordic Aviation Capital’s (NAC’s) total outstanding debt by $4.1bn (€3.8bn).

It followed the lifting of a last-minute objection by the US tax authorities late last week.

NAC has been seeking to get out from under $6.3bn (€5.8bn) of debt by handing it to lenders.

The restructuring plan involves an infusion of nearly $540m in new capital through a $337m equity injection and $200m in new revolving credit loans.

It will also extend existing funded debt maturities and see the orderly exit of certain creditor groups from NAC.

NAC said in a statement that the plan will maintain the firm’s position as “one of” the world’s largest lessors, with “over 350 aircraft on lease”.

President and chief executive Norman Liu said the firms is “poised” to exit bankruptcy proceedings by the end of May, emerging as "a well-capitalised company, with the flexibility and resources to position ourselves for rebound and growth”.

“With today’s confirmation, we have achieved a critical milestone for NAC,” said vice-chairman Justin Bickle, who is also chairman of the firm’s restructuring committee.

“This important step represents the successful culmination of a lot of hard work by many stakeholders, including months of constructive negotiations with our supportive creditors.”

Before the restructuring, NAC was the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft, with over 500 planes on lease to airlines including Germany’s Lufthansa, Portugal’s TAP and Air France’s Hop.

The lessor was hard hit by the pandemic and racked up a massive $1.2bn loss last December alone, US court filings showed.

It posted losses of almost $2.4bn for the year to June 2021.

NAC started its bankruptcy proceedings on December 19 after reaching a consensual agreement with lenders that hold more than 73pc of the lessor’s $6.3bn in debt.

The agreement was approved by over 99pc of voting creditors, NAC said.

Following the Chapter 11 process, the reorganised company would be majority-owned by its largest creditors.

Chapter 11 gives companies protection from creditors and companies while debts are reorganised.

Unlike examinership in Ireland – which could have been an alternative for NAC - companies filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy do not have to be insolvent to avail of the process, making it more attractive in some cases.

Nordic said in December that its restructuring plan “will place the company in a strong financial position enabling it to continue global operations” and that it would “continue to satisfy substantially all obligations to employees, customers and suppliers”.