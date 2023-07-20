Non-bank lender Dilosk lines up €210m buy-to-let bond deal

Dilosk, the Dublin-based non-bank lender, has lined up a fresh securitisation of €210m of Irish buy-to-let mortgages, a segment where the firm has carved out a niche even as many investors leave the market.

The residential mortgage backed securitisation (RMBS) deal – which sees mortgage-backed bonds listed on the stock market and used as security for fresh finance – will be Dilosk’s seventh since 2015 and second this year.

The firm saw a reopening in the market for Irish RMBS in April when it financed a €500m portfolio of owner-occupier mortgages, its first since 2021 and since last year’s dramatic hike in borrowing costs rocked financial markets.

Last year Dilosk significantly tightened conditions for owner- occupier borrowers in response to the shift on the markets, though it maintained its market position in the underserved buy-to-let market.

Pricing of the new buy-to-let deal will be closely watched in the industry. Non-bank lenders were hit far worse last year by surging interest rates than traditional banks because they have to raise finance on financial markets where prevailing prices rapidly track the European Central Bank (ECB) moves while banks’ pool of savers are far less price sensitive.

Reopening the RMBS market gives Dilosk greater capacity to win back market share.

The new debt deal is being managed by joint bookrunners Bank of America and Natixis, the banks that also ran the €500m transaction in April.

The buy-to-let portfolio behind it is made up of 1,345 individual mortgages with an average balance remaining of just over €160,000. The performing mortgages were mostly issued in the past four years by Dilosk itself but some date back to its acquisition of the ICS Building Society business from Bank of Ireland in 2014.

The weighted average interest rate of the portfolio is currently 6.2pc, high relative to the general mortgage market in Ireland. None of the loans are fixed rate.

A majority of the mortgages are interest only and the loans are characterised by conservative loan-to- value ratios. That, combined with high rents, boosts the ability to cope with even relatively high rates.

A report from ratings agency DBRS said Dilosk had about €1.7bn of mortgages under management at the end of 2022, mostly originated by itself.

It had a 5.5pc share of new Irish mortgage lending.

The firm is run by founders, and brothers, Fergal and Oran McGrath who increased their combined stake in the non-bank lender to just over 50pc last year.