Nóirín Hegarty to take over at ‘The Sunday Times’

Well-known Irish journalist Nóirín Hegarty has been appointed Ireland editor of News Corp’s The Times and The Sunday Times titles.

She was editor of the Sunday Tribune from 2005 until it shut in 2011 and later of the Irish Independent’s online edition Independent.ie before joining travel media group Lonely Planet.

The appointment follows the retirement of long-time Sunday Times Ireland editor Frank Fitzgibbon last year after 15 years in the role.

Read More

News Corp said Nóirín Hegarty will be responsible for leading the UK owned titles’ Irish newsroom’s move to digital-first publishing.

She will report to Emma Tucker, editor of The Sunday Times, and John Witherow, editor of The Times.

“I am delighted to get the opportunity to lead The Sunday Times and Times Ireland team at a very interesting time in the politics and current affairs of Ireland and Northern Ireland,” Ms Hegarty said.