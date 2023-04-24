No sign of retail slow down as spending chases rising prices

Retail spending in Dublin rose again in the three months to the end of March but in part because consumers grappled with inflationary price hikes were forced to pay more for less.

The latest MasterCard spending report, produced on behalf of the four Dublin local authorities, revealed that retail spending in the first three months of the year rose by 1.6pc compared to the final quarter of 2022.

This reflected the eighth consecutive increase in quarterly spending across the county.

Spending in Dublin is also up 5.8pc compared to this time last year.

MasterCard attributed this growth to an increase in the cost of necessities, such as food, with spending on these essentials up 3pc from the final three month of the year.

In the past year, spend on these essentials has risen by 8.4pc.

Dublin shoppers also spent an additional 1.5pc on household goods in the first quarter of 2023.

Grocery inflation reached 16.8pc last month in Ireland, a fresh high.

Shoppers are now spending an additional €119.6m year-on-year, research group Kantar reported.

Consumers across the county also purchased more online in the first few months of 2023, with ecommerce spending up 3.9pc.

Consumers in Dublin also increased spending on entertainment over the quarter, with spending on hospitality up 2pc compared to the previous quarter.

Spending in hotels, bars and restaurants also soared by 21.1pc when compared to the same period in 2022 as both Dubliners and visitors looked to spend on social occasions despite cost of living challenges.

The return of international visitors provided a welcome boost to the Dublin economy, with tourist spending in Dublin increased by 7.3pc compared to Q4 2022.

Spending from visitors from China grew at the fastest rate, up 18.2pc in the quarter.

This was ahead of other tourist markets, including France, Germany and the UK, each of which recorded an increase of between 6pc and 7pc.

American tourists opted to spend away from the capital, with expenditure from this cohort falling 7.7pc in the first quarter of the year. However, spend from American visitors jumped by 10pc nationally.

“Entertainment spending showed significant increases over Q1 2022 as travel and tourism continued to recover,” global head of SpendingPulse Michael McNamara said.

“Both discretionary and necessities spending showed solid growth rates in the mid-single digits while household goods spending lagged somewhat in both Dublin as well as across Ireland.”