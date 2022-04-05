No recession but fears over war to hit spending

The war in Ukraine is starting to hit the Irish economy, with growth set to slow sharply for the rest of the year.

The Central Bank has downgraded its forecasts as high inflation and general uncertainty prompts consumers to cut their spending and businesses to slash investment.

The hit will mean slower growth but the Central Bank is not forecasting a recession – which would see the economy contract and unemployment rise.

Even so the outlook is significantly worse than just a few weeks ago, domestic demand is set to hold up but fresh blows from increased energy costs and trade disruption will hold back Ireland’s full recovery from the Covid shock until beyond 2024, Central Bank economists said.

The public finances are set for a hit too, from declining growth capping the tax take, the cost of supporting refugees and from having to pick up the extra costs of carrying at least some households and business through the current inflation shock.

All that may force the Government to adjust its tax and spending plans, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly economic bulletin.

“Momentum from the end of last year and into this year will see strong consumption growth for this year as a whole, but lower than previously expected as households reduce spending in the face of real income declines and weaker confidence,” said Mark Cassidy, Central Bank director of economics and statistics.

Read More

“For businesses, higher costs for energy and materials, more uncertainty, and supply chain disruptions will see weaker investment compared with our previous forecasts.

“The economic consequences of the war are being felt across Europe. Higher inflation as well as greater uncertainty represent headwinds to economic growth.”

The Central Bank cut its forecast for modified domestic demand – considered a more accurate measure of growth for Ireland than GDP – to 4.8pc for 2022, down from the 7pc it had pencilled in just three months ago.

It also revised down its growth numbers for 2023 and 2024, presenting a less optimistic trajectory for Ireland’s economy as it emerges from the pandemic.

The main reason for the downgrade was higher than expected inflation. The Central Bank now sees consumer prices increasing by an average of 6.5pc over the course of the year, up from an earlier forecast of 4.5pc.

Those price increases are being fuelled by higher energy and commodity costs which are now beginning to feed through into prices for core consumer goods.

The Central Bank is expecting 7.4pc growth in personal consumption this year – down from 9.4pc forecast in January.

More positively, unemployment is forecast to drop to 5pc as 190,000 new jobs are added to the economy.

Wages are likewise expected to grow strongly in 2023 and 2024 although Mr Cassidy warned of a wage-price spiral occurring if inflation expectations stick and workers demand more pay in anticipation of an increasing cost of living.

The Central Bank sees inflation abating to 2.8pc next year as energy costs normalise.