No plans for dollar move at Glanbia

Glanbia has no plans to start reporting its financial results in dollars, despite foreign exchange swings during the first half of the year that meant the group's reported revenue and earnings showed much bigger declines than it experienced on a constant currency basis.

Last week, the company reported that its first-half revenue from wholly-owned operations declined 6.2pc to €1.1bn on a reported basis, but was 3.6pc higher on a constant currency basis.

Its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation from wholly-owned units fell 7.3pc to €123.7m on a constant currency basis, but 16.6pc on a reported basis.

The company derives about 80pc of its revenue in dollars, and its reported figures are primarily impacted by just that euro-dollar translation effect.

Chief executive Siobhán Talbot said the company had considered in the past reporting in dollars.

"We don't have any decision made about dollar reporting, but I think our shareholders have become very clear that when we think of the business, we think in the constant currency metric," she said.

"Quite honestly, rather than incurring all the necessary costs that you'd have to do to report in dollars, I'm not sure that it would be any particular benefit," said the chief executive.

