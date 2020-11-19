No Minister, the bond market isn’t going to bite

Perhaps it is the memory of the crisis when the State had to pay 14pc to borrow money, but rarely a week seems to go by without the Government warning that the era of cheap money is coming to an end.

Michael McGrath joined that chorus last week, saying that it was possible “as early as next year” that borrowing costs will be “fully determined by investors” on financial markets.

Mr McGrath isn’t the only minister to issue such a warning, Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar have at various times done the same thing.

The problem is that the warnings don’t stack up and the ‘bond vigilantes’ who demanded such hefty rates from the State in 2011 because they feared they would not get their money back, and who locked Greece out of financial markets for four years have long since been seen off.

That’s because the European Central Bank (ECB) has flooded markets with money through bond-buying programmes. For yields to rise, the ECB will have to step out of the game and isn’t going to do so any time soon, certainly not in 2021 as Minister McGrath warned.

At its most recent meeting, the ECB cleared to way to add another €500bn to its pandemic supports in December. It will also have €600bn of ammunition from its existing programme left over at the end of this year as well as the option of adding to liquidity measures and bank supports.

While no one is suggesting the State can spend like a drunken sailor on shore leave, there is equally no reason to fret over sudden reversal in markets or that payments on the €239bn of debt we will have at the end of next year will become unaffordable.

Even as the State has racked up large budget deficits and debts to stabilise the economy – successfully – interest payments have fallen dramatically.

They hit a peak of €7.4bn in 2014, and despite the rising debt levels of the Covid era, today they are a fraction of that – €3.8bn this year and a forecast €3.6bn next, down even from the €4.45bn of pre-Covid 2019 when the State ran a small budget surplus.

Of course, it is reasonable to ask whether this era of ultra-low rates that allows Ireland to sell bonds maturing in 2030 at minus 0.2pc will continue.

This is a long-term structural change driven by savings and demographics across the world and in the eurozone as a whole, the ratio of interest payments to total government spending has fallen from 10pc in 1995 to less than 3pc in 2019.

Even if bond markets do start demanding higher premiums, governments only need to refinance a small proportion of outstanding debt each year.

“Debt servicing as a share of GDP has halved over the last two decades, and we forecast it to remain much lower than over the last decade,” said Moritz Degler of Oxford Economics.

“We now project debt service costs, the real determinant of fiscal sustainability, will be even lower over the next decade than we had forecast prior to the pandemic,” he said.

This is because the eurozone is now in a state of secular stagnation, with low interest rates, below-target inflation and weak growth.

That makes it more like Japan which has a debt pile of 240pc of its gross domestic product and pays among the lowest rates in the world.

Ed Yardeni, the person who coined the phrase ‘bond vigilantes’, also predicted the end of their rule when the ECB aped the Fed with its money printing. He too sees Japan as a model for the eurozone.

There are plenty of things to worry about, but rising interest rates are not among them.