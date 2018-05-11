No compulsory post office closures due to landmark deal with An Post - Denis Naughten
There will be no compulsory post office closures due to a landmark deal with An Post, according to a minister.
Minister for Communications Denis Naughten welcomed an agreement between the postal service and the Irish Postmasters' Union.
The deal means An Post will invest €50m to modernise the postal network, and post offices will provide new financial and government services.
"The fact that there will be no compulsory closures of post offices is a hugely significant outcome of these negotiations," he said.
"Any decision to exit or stay in the business will be a decision for each individual postmaster to make.
"Today’s announcement represents the best opportunity to start a new and exciting chapter for the post office network and I look forward to the successful implementation by all parties of the agreement."
Talks were underway for three months and 80pc of the postmasters' union backed the deal, which includes a revised postmasters' contract.
Online Editors