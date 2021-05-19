NO FEE FOR REPRO Tuesday 14th May 2019. Eamonn Crowley, Chief Financial Officer, Permanent TSB, pictured at the Permanent TSB AGM for 2019. Iain White / Fennell Photography ...Business

Tracker mortgages could be left out of a takeover of Ulster Bank’s retail business by Permanent TSB, with doubts too over whether current accounts will move.

The talks with Ulster Bank parent NatWest announced in February are continuing but significant details remain undecided.

"What’s in and what’s out” of a final deal on Ulster Bank, if it happens, has not been decided, Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley said on Wednesday after his bank’s annual general meeting..

"The fact that we are still engaged three months on demonstrates that both parties want a transaction to happen,” he said.

But he said finding areas of overlap was not simple.

When talks about an Ulster Bank deal were initially disclosed Permanent TSB indicated it was not looking to buy mortgages in arrears, but the deal initially looked set to include substantially all of the rest of the Irish retail business. AIB is in talks to buy Ulster Bank’s commercial banking assets.

Ulster’s retail businesses here is primarily consumer mortgages but PTSB has also indicated a willingness to take over management of savings, current accounts and even some bank branches, but that’s all trickier than buying mortgages.

Speaking on Wednesday Eamonn Crowley said he could not comment on whether Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgages will be included in any deal. Trackers are good for consumers because the interest is tied to the currently super low official ECB rate, but they are challenging for banks for the same reason and they are a drag on profits.

He also said that current accounts, with constantly changing balances and complex instructions such as live direct debits would be relatively difficult to take over, but added that PTSB has previously taken over the Irish Nationwide retail business during the global financial crisis.

Mr Crowley refused to be drawn on the detail of how much a deal with Ulster Bank is going to cost and how it will be funded. He did say that his bank’s private sector shareholders had reacted positively to the Ulster Bank approach, an indication that raising equity via the stock market is seen as a viable option.

Any proposal to raise equity will be put to all shareholders equally, he said. The Irish government’s 75pc stake in the bank makes it by far the biggest shareholder. If private shareholders chip in to fund an Ulster Bank deal and the state does not that would reduce taxpayers’ stake.