| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Niknam’s Bunq banks on Irish expansion at the expense of incumbents

Ireland has been the fastest expanding market so far for the online bank and it aims to attract account switchers  

Ali Niknam says 'build it, and they will come' of Bunq's customer drive. Picture: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Ali Niknam says 'build it, and they will come' of Bunq's customer drive. Picture: Arthur Carron

Ali Niknam says 'build it, and they will come' of Bunq's customer drive. Picture: Arthur Carron

Ali Niknam says 'build it, and they will come' of Bunq's customer drive. Picture: Arthur Carron

Sean Pollock Email

Ali Niknam, the founder of Dutch-headquartered digital bank Bunq, looks surprisingly relaxed for someone who hopes to shake up the world of Irish banking.

The technology entrepreneur started Bunq in 2012 with big plans for disrupting the banking sector – despite having little banking experience at the time. But a decade on, 40-year-old serial entrepreneur Niknam is well used to making waves across the 30 banking markets it operates in and is now hoping he can do it all again in Ireland.

Related topics

More On KBC

Most Watched

Privacy