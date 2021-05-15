| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Niche lenders keep a lid on big banks' dominance

Charlie Weston

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh - the bank is in talks with the Belgian-owned KBC to buy almost €9bn of performing loans, mainly mortgages. Photo: Fergal Phillips Expand
Mortgage Expand

Close

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh - the bank is in talks with the Belgian-owned KBC to buy almost €9bn of performing loans, mainly mortgages. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh - the bank is in talks with the Belgian-owned KBC to buy almost €9bn of performing loans, mainly mortgages. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Mortgage

Mortgage

/

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh - the bank is in talks with the Belgian-owned KBC to buy almost €9bn of performing loans, mainly mortgages. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Francesca McDonagh and Colin Hunt must have been rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of a huge chunk of the mortgage market falling into their banking laps.

The departure of Ulster Bank and the likely exit of KBC, which will see both their banks buying up large parts of the departing banks’ operations, must have been seen as a windfall for the two bank bosses.

Most Watched

Privacy