Niche lenders keep a lid on big banks' dominance

Francesca McDonagh and Colin Hunt must have been rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of a huge chunk of the mortgage market falling into their banking laps.

The departure of Ulster Bank and the likely exit of KBC, which will see both their banks buying up large parts of the departing banks’ operations, must have been seen as a windfall for the two bank bosses.

Mr Hunt’s AIB has signed an early-stage agreement with Ulster's parent NatWest to buy €4bn of its corporate loans. But he will also be casting an envious eye over the mortgage market share that will be up for grabs with the departure of Ulster and KBC.

Ms McDonagh’s Bank of Ireland is in talks with the Belgian-owned KBC to buy almost €9bn of performing loans, mainly mortgages.

Ulster and KBC have had some of the best-priced mortgages in the market.

But the two big beasts in Irish banking are not going to have it all their own way in the mortgage market.

The biggest banks' growing market share is a threat to competition, but niche lenders are putting pressure on pricing especially for the most attractive, low loan-to-value switchers.

Combined with the low numbers of new borrowers, thanks to the lack of supply, it means the big two have limited ability to capitalise on their dominance, a real threat as the number of banks shrinks.

Non-bank lenders are set to stop AIB and Bank of Ireland gaining an excessive share, a move that is likely to prompt more rate cuts, analysts say.

Avant Money, Finance Ireland and Dilosk/ICS are set to chip away at the 25pc market share up for grabs with the departure of Ulster Bank and KBC.

Without proper competition, the departure of two of the five retail banks could leave AIB and Bank of Ireland with a combined market share of 73pc, according to Goodbody banking analyst Eamonn Hughes.

He said the exit of KBC and Ulster Bank would leave around a quarter of the mortgage market in play.

But the new challengers will “throw down the gauntlet” to AIB and Bank of Ireland.

Observers have been expressing fears that the mortgage market will end up as a duopoly with two big players dictating terms.

Mr Hughes said that without competition AIB’s market share could potentially move up from 28pc last year to around 38pc.

Bank of Ireland had a 26pc market share last year, which could rise to 35pc.

This would give the big two a 73pc share of the market.

He estimates that Permanent TSB could see its share of the market rise from 16pc to 22pc.

“But we also suggested recently that the exits might embolden the non-banks like Avant, Finance Ireland and Dilosk to try and capture more than their current market share.”

This week Avant Money, which has the lowest rates in the market, cut a range of its fixed-rate mortgages. Finance Ireland has launched low-cost, 20-year fixed rates.

The two big banks will have to change their ways

Mr Hughes said the bottom line was that the large banks were not getting a free run on the structural change taking place in the market as a result of the exits.

The ‘new challengers’ were throwing down the gauntlet as old challengers Ulster Bank and KBC depart.

“But with c25pc of market up for grabs with the exits, there is still plenty to go around for everyone,” Mr Hughes said.

Davy banking analyst Diarmaid Sheridan said mortgage rates are likely to fall further.

He said the market remains competitive and non-bank lenders are positioning to grow share against the backdrop of both Ulster Bank Ireland and KBC Bank Ireland exits.

“The move will likely result in further pricing declines from incumbent players, albeit pressure on core margins will be offset by the ongoing reduction in tracker mortgage portfolios.”

Karl Deeter of online brokerage Yes.ie said: “The two big banks will have to change their ways. They can’t be outclassed on every front by the new kids on the block. They will be forced to offer better pricing and more innovative products.”

The renewed mortgage competition could mean Mr Hunt and Ms McDonagh will be forced to cut their rates, something they have avoided doing for a while.

The mortgage market after KBC and Ulster depart will not be the walk in the park they may have been anticipating.