Niall Horan shares $2m payday as his firm’s profits jump

The continuing global success of musician Niall Horan allowed the Mullingar man add to his fortune last year where he shared in a $2m (€1.71m) pay package from his main Irish firm.

New accounts filed by Mr Horan’s Limerick-based Neon Haze Music Ltd show that the 27-year-old shared in the bumper pay package with two other directors after revenues surged at the company by 53pc to $2.46m from $1.6m. The figures show that pay to directors last year increased by 77pc to $2m from $1.13m.

Read More

The other two directors in the company are accountants to the stars, Alan McEvoy and Barry Downes from the Limerick-based Livewire Business Management. Mr Horan would have received the bulk of the pay.

Mr McEvoy helped to oversee the finances of Mr Horan’s original band, One Direction, and he is again an integral part of managing Mr Horan’s growing wealth.

The pay to directors is made up of fees of $49,500 and emoluments for other services totalling $1.95m. The breakdown in the directors’ emoluments is made up of $940,361 in salaries and $1m in social insurance costs and PAYE.

The main activity of the company is the provision of musical recording services and related promotional activities. The availability of the accounts from the Companies Office follows Heat Magazine earlier this week estimating that Mr Horan’s personal wealth to be around £55m. That amount ranked him at number four on their ‘Richest Celebrities 30 and Under’ list.

Read More

Earlier this year, Mr Horan released his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather but Covid-19 restrictions resulted in him not proceeding with his Nice to Meet Ya world tour this year.

Mr Horan – who has amassed 40.6 million followers on Twitter – is to play a live-streamed gig from the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 7 to raise money for his crew who have been out of work since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Last year, accumulated profits at Neon Haze Ltd increased to $135,743 from $110,427. However, during the same period, the cash pile at the company reduced sharply from $1.68m to $219,389 while the amount owed to the company by debtors increased to $1m from $111,948.

Addressing the Covid-19 impact from early 2020, a note attached to the accounts states that “given that the contracts in the company are defined, there is no known concern that would adversely impact on the company in the short term”.

The note adds that while the company "will work with t he record label to adapt to the restrictions imposed here, there is no immediate or expected decline in turnover”.

Online Editors