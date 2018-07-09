NHS approve funding for Irish company’s bad cholesterol treatment

Amryt Pharma’s Lojuxta, a treatment for bad cholesterol, has received approval for funding from England’s NHS.

Amryt Pharma’s Lojuxta, a treatment for bad cholesterol, has received approval for funding from England’s NHS.

The NHS will fund the treatment for adult patients with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in England.

HoFH is a rare, life-limiting disease, which impairs the body's ability to remove bad cholesterol from the blood.

"Lojuxta has been shown to be an effective adjunctive treatment for adult HoFH patients and has enabled many patients to achieve the recommended target levels of cholesterol for the first time, even stopping apheresis in some cases," Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, said.

"This decision today is in line with our strategy to make Lojuxta available to more patients across Amryt's territories and it is estimated that funding approval will have a positive impact on revenue from 2019 and beyond."

The company expects Lojuxta to be available to HoFH patients treated by NHS England during the latter part of this year.

Lojuxta delivers "significant reductions" in LDL cholesterol, enabling patients to reach target levels of cholesterol that they have not otherwise been able to reach, a statement from Amryt said.

Handrean Soran, consultant physician and endocrinologist at Manchester University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust described the announcement as "very encouraging news for patients, their families and clinicians."

Online Editors