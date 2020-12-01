Next phase of Aryzta’s ‘journey back to improved performance’ has started’ - Jordi

Aryzta is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The next phase of Aryzta’s “journey back to improved performance, reduced complexity and the empowerment of local teams has commenced,” Urs Jordi, chair and interim CEO of the company, said.

The Swiss-Irish firm’s business model will change to “a simpler country focus model with deeper customer relationships,” he added, as the group released its first quarter trading update today.

The changes being implemented will lead to organic growth, lower costs and improved margins, according to Mr Jordi, who was elected chairman at the company’s extraordinary general meeting in September.

The troubled firm will benefit from “the significantly enhanced bakery, financial and turnaround experience,” he added.

Shares in Aryzta fluctuated wildly recently following reports US hedge fund Elliott was considering a bid for the company. Elliott has since confirmed it has made a non-binding offer of CHF0.80 per share in a deal that would value the company at around €734m.

Aryzta’s reported organic revenue in the three months to October 31 declined by 15.4pc.

Total revenue in the period declined by 20.3pc to €672.6m, according to a trading update.

Improvements in the quick service restaurants and retail channels offset Covid-19 related declines in foodservice.

The negative impact of the further restrictions in Europe introduced last month have mostly concentrated on the foodservice channel.

The group said it retains a strong liquidity position of circa €445m at October 31, reflecting its focus on cost management and cash conservation.

In Europe total revenue declined by 19.4pc to €333.3m, while in North America revenue fell 21.4pc to €282.5m.

“The Q1 results were broadly in line despite the significant Covid-19 related disruptions and associated higher costs and suboptimal capacity utilization rates,” Mr Jordi said.

Looking forward, the company said it would not be prudent to provide guidance due to the continuing and changing Covid-19 restrictions and the consequential adverse impacts on its customers and markets.

Aryzta is due to hold a call with analysts later this morning.

Online Editors