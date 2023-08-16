Newstalk owner Bauer Media to acquire iRadio

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has entered into an agreement to acquire music radio station iRadio.

The station serves listeners in the North East, Midlands and Northwest. It is the most listened to station in the 15 to 44 demographic across its 15 broadcast counties.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The move marks the latest in a series of acquisitions completed by the media group since its entry into the Irish market two years ago.

Bauer Media Audio acquired Communicorp Group in June 2021, which included national stations Today FM and Newstalk, as well as local stations Spin 1038, Spin Southwest and 98FM.

In November last year, the group also agreed to acquire regional radio station Cork’s Red FM.

The purchase of iRadio now extends the group’s total weekly radio reach to nearly 1.9 million people across Ireland.

“iRadio is a high-quality business and we’re looking very forward to welcoming it to Bauer,” interim chief executive Chris Doyle said.

"Together, we’ll be able to ensure that the station can provide even more of the great content, music and entertainment that its audiences love.”

“iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained,” added iRadio chairman Willie O’Reilly.

Bauer Media Audio reaches over 61 million listeners each week through its radio, online services and podcasts. Its operations span nine countries, including the UK and Ireland.