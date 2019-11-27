Newspaper buyers drive sales in shops, NewsBrands survey finds

Most newspaper buyers purchase a paper at least three times a week and spend an average of €14 on each visit to the shop, according to new research.

Results from the survey of 510 shoppers - all occasional or regular purchasers of newspapers - are being presented today at the Shelflife C-Store Awards sponsored by NewsBrands Ireland, the representative body for Ireland's news publishers.

Market research firm Behaviours & Attitudes questioned consumers last month outside 24 locations, including supermarkets, corner shops and petrol station forecourts.

It found that 54pc buy at least one newspaper three to seven times a week. They buy an average of 1.2 newspapers per visit to the shop, rising to 1.4 newspapers on Sundays.

NewsBrands Ireland chairman Vincent Crowley said around 3 million newspapers are sold nationwide each week. “Our publishers are committed to working with retailers to help them maximize sales and drive valuable footfall into their stores,” he said.

When questioned, 95pc of the purchasers said they had planned to buy a newspaper before entering the shop - and half said they would have gone to a different shop if the title they wanted was not in stock.

The survey found that younger readers were more likely to buy a newspaper on “impulse”, with one in six of those aged 16 to 34 saying they made the decision only after seeing papers on display in the shop.

Buyers identified three “triggers” to buy: the impact of a particular headline, the newspapers’ proximity to other high-demand goods such as bread and milk, and prominent positioning of the newspaper display.

NewsBrands members publish 16 print titles and news websites, mobile apps, e-papers and podcasts. Kantar Media says print and digital news content from NewsBrands members reaches 74pc of Ireland’s population.

Online Editors