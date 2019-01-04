New Viking invasion: Ikea rival Jysk to open 15 stores in Ireland

Where the Scandi furnishing giant built its success on the Billy bookcase, newcomers to the Irish market Jysk saw its founder Lars Larsen dubbed the 'king of the duvets'.

The Danish homeware chain plans on opening 15 stores across Ireland in the next two years, creating more than 200 jobs in the process.

Retailers are putting a lot of faith in Irish consumers spending money on their homes this year, despite cautious sentiment reported by the ESRI.

Even the Danish royal family have been regular customers of Jysk down the years.

The brand's British stores sell sofas from around €194, while a dining table and chairs retail at around €110. But they also have all the Scandi-style 'hygge' items like candles, cushions and knick-knacks.

The first Irish store will open in Naas, Co Kildare, in April. Two further stores will open in Drogheda and Navan in May, with a fourth store opening in Portlaoise during the summer. Founded in Denmark in 1979, Jysk has now expanded to 51 countries with more than 2,700 stores.

In Danish, the word 'Jysk' is ascribed to people and things from the Jutland Peninsula, and is often associated with the qualities of modesty, thoroughness and honesty.

Roni Tuominen, head of retail at the chain, said: "Ireland is a very important market for us, given the prominent position the retail industry holds in the country.

"As a company, we focus on entering a new market each year, and we are excited that 2019 is the year we bring our brand to Ireland," he said.

Irish Independent