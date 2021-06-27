New senior management take reins at Horseware

Horseware CEO Mark Saunders (centre) with new chief commercial officer Shane Meharg (left) and new chief financial officer Louis O’Neil. Picture by Shane O'Neill/Coalesce

Horseware Ireland, a leading producer of equestrian and pet products, has made two senior management appointments drawn from the branded sportswear and financial services sectors.

Former EMEA commercial director of Under Armour Shane Meharg has joined Horseware as chief commercial officer; while Louis O’Neill, most recently head of EY’s M&A team in Ireland, has joined the company as chief financial officer.

CEO Mark Saunders said the appointments would play an important role in driving international growth following on from a recent majority stake investment in the company by London-based private equity firm Lonsdale Capital Partners.