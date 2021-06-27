New senior management take reins at Horseware

Premium
Horseware Ireland, a leading producer of equestrian and pet products, has made two senior management appointments drawn from the branded sportswear and financial services sectors.
Former EMEA commercial director of Under Armour Shane Meharg has joined Horseware as chief commercial officer; while Louis O’Neill, most recently head of EY’s M&A team in Ireland, has joined the company as chief financial officer.
CEO Mark Saunders said the appointments would play an important role in driving international growth following on from a recent majority stake investment in the company by London-based private equity firm Lonsdale Capital Partners.
Horseware Ireland employs over 500 people globally, with annual revenues in excess of €40m and facilities that are owned and managed by the company in Ireland, the US, China and Cambodia.
The group is currently in a programme to accelerate growth and further expand its market presence worldwide.
Saunders said the new appointments would “contribute to our continuing growth and our further development in key markets including Europe, North America and Asia”.
Founded in 1985 by Tom and Carol MacGuinness, the company’s original product was the Rambo turnout blanket.
It is exported around the world, to countries such as the US, the UK, Sweden, Germany and Australia. However, it is expanding its range.
When Lonsdale announced its investment in March, it said approximately two-thirds of Horseware’s sales were achieved in Europe, a third from North America while a small contribution come from the rest of the world.