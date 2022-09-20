New research reveals significant gaps in Irish pension planning

A high percentage of Irish consumers do not have any pension in place, according to new research published by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

According to the report, 38pc of adults surveyed said that they have no pension plan in place.

A fifth of those who do not have a plan said they felt they were too young, while 32pc said that they have yet to get around to it.

An additional 20pc said they do not feel they can currently afford it.

The report also stated that almost a quarter of those aged 55 -64 who may plan to retire in the coming decade are among those without a pension plan in place.

Over three-quarters of those surveyed in this age group said they expected to qualify for the State Contributory pension as one way of funding their retirement.

This pointed to a general trend across each age group surveyed by the CCPC, with 66pc overall stating they would be using the State pension.

However, 32pc of those with this intention were unaware of the value of the State weekly pension payment, which currently stands at €253 per week.

Respondents also shared further forms of retirement funding, including selling a property, rental income and selling a business.

“Pension planning is key to maintaining financial well-being in retirement and it is evident from this new research that many Irish adults do not have the necessary provisions in place to provide for a secure retirement, despite the significant tax reliefs available on pension contributions,” said CCPC member Kevin O’Brien.

He added that two thirds of consumers surveyed would be willing to pay automatic contributions into a compulsory pension scheme.

“This is positive news with pension auto-enrolment set to be introduced to Ireland in 2024, which will see employees automatically enrolled in a workplace pension scheme which will be co-funded by their employer and the State,” he said.

The CCPC research comes as the Government is set to introduce five new rates of pension payments based on when a person retires. This will see rates rise incrementally by 5pc for each year a person remains in work.

Those who leave work at 66 will be entitled to the current rate of €253, while people who remain in the workforce until they are 70 will receive a weekly State pension of €315.