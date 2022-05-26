New record as number of people employed in Ireland passes 2.5 million

The number of people in employment in Ireland rose by 12.3% to 2,505,800.

The number of people at work has risen to 2,505,800 passing a target the Government has set two years early, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The target of 2.5 million people in work by 2024 was set in the Economic Recovery Plan published last June.

It also exceeds pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2020, the number employed stood at 2,347,000.

The employment rate for those aged between 15 and 64 in the first quarter of the year reached 72.8%, a rise from 65.6% recorded in Q1 last year.

Over the year, there was also a 17.6% rise in the number of hours worked per week, equivalent to an extra 12.1 million hours in the year to Q1 2022. This rise brings the number of hours worked per week in Ireland to a record high of 80.8 million.

The number of absences from work, including temporary layoffs and holidays, during the reference week in Q1 2022 stood at 168,100 which was the lowest level reported by the CSO since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Speaking on the findings, statistician Sam Scriven said: “Employment increased in the year to Q1 2022 across most economic sectors with the largest increase in the Accommodation & Food Service (+62.2% or +62,400) sector.” However, employment in this sector, which is now 162,600 people, remains below the level of 169,500 recorded in early 2020.

The labour force survey also revealed that there were 126,700 people classified as unemployed in the first quarter of the year, resulting in an unemployment rate of 4.8%.

“In Q1 2022, the total number of persons in the labour force was up 9.6% or 231,400 to 2,632,500 from Q1 2021. The number of persons not in the labour force was 1,431,000 which was down 10.8% or 172,400 from a year earlier,” added Scriven.