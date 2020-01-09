Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has appointed Alan Linn as its new CEO.

New Providence CEO to bring 'valuable insights' as it rebuilds after a 'challenging past year'

He replaces Tony O’Reilly jr, who stepped down late last year.

Mr Linn has over 35 years of international oil and gas industry experience with a track record of operating and developing businesses in diverse and challenging environments.

He has over ten years leadership experience as an executive director working with listed oil and gas companies.

Having established his career originally in the UK, he subsequently worked internationally with Lasmo, Cairn Energy, Tullow Oil, ROC Oil, and with Afren as part of a restructuring process.

He joins Providence from Third Energy Onshore where he was chief executive.

Pat Plunkett, chairman of Providence Resources, said: [Mr Linn] has the ideal mix of operational and strategic experience for the position, and will bring valuable insights to the board as we rebuild the business after the challenging past year.

Alan recognizes the considerable potential of the company’s assets, in particular Barryroe, and I am sure he will enhance our options in taking this exciting project to the next stage. I look forward to working with him in the coming years”

A qualified chemical engineer, Mr Linn lives in Ireland.

