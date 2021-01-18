New one-stop shop goes online to help upskill workers in pandemic

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said people who are unemployed can retain their social welfare payments while undertaking a course. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

A new one-stop-shop for upskilling and apprenticeship courses is being launched as part of a Government effort to encourage people who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic to retrain.

The first-of-its-kind online resource will combine all apprenticeship and third-level education options available and help people find the course that best suits their needs.

The move follows major Budget investment in new third-level education and apprenticeship courses.

Speaking ahead of the launch of The Right Course initiative, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said there are a huge amount of upskilling options available but said the current system is “complex and can overburden some people”.

Mr Harris said the new online portal, which will be launched today, will provide a clear picture of what is on offer and how courses can be accessed. It will also show what financial supports are available.

“If you are unemployed temporarily as a result of Covid-19, now could be the time to do a short course,” Mr Harris said.

“You can still retain your social welfare payments while undertaking the course. Or if you are in employment but want to improve your skillset, there are options available to you too,” he added.

Mr Harris said the pandemic has forced the Government to confront the skills shortage facing the country and said upskilling certain areas of the workforce is “critical to securing our recovery” .

“Ireland is a small country. We cannot afford to have untapped talent and we cannot leave any person locked out of society because of a lack of skills,” he said.

“This new portal will be a valuable tool to help each person identify the most suitable upskilling option for themselves and their teams. It is never too late to learn something new and now is the perfect time to start,” he added.

Mr Harris also revealed 1,358 employers have availed of the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme which gives them a €3,000 grant for each apprentice they hire.

The Government is aiming to see 10,000 apprentices hired a year.

